Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

TWO children were electrocuted while sleeping after they came into contact with an upright refrigerator that had an electrical fault.

In a statement, police said Junior Makwindi (4) and Tinotenda Tineyi Maketo (6) died on Monday 2024 while sleeping in a room at a house in Kuwadzana 5, Harare.

“More details will be availed in due course,” reads the statement.