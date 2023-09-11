David Coltart elected Bulawayo Mayor
Online Writer
BULAWAYO councilors today elected Councillor David Coltart Mayor of Bulawayo and Cllr Donaldson Mabutho will be his deputy.
The two were elected in the council chambers.
more to follow…
