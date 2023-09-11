  • Today Mon, 11 Sep 2023

David Coltart elected Bulawayo Mayor

David Coltart elected Bulawayo Mayor

Online Writer

BULAWAYO councilors today elected Councillor David Coltart Mayor of Bulawayo and Cllr Donaldson Mabutho will be his deputy.

The two were elected in the council chambers.

more to follow…

You Might Also Like

/

Comments