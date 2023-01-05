Dealing with the spirit of lying

Lying until you believe your own lies is a spirit that goes with rejection. Such people give false testimonies. Men and women of God that do gimmicks to pretend that they have a gift of miracles and healing in their churches have rejection and low self-esteem, so they desire applause. Are you content to continue doing what you are called to do even if the applause dies down? People that are addicted to WhatsApp have self-pity. What is your WhatsApp status? If pastor had to see all their children’s statuses he or she would go into deep intercession. If an adult or a child has rejection there is no order in their lives and in their physical surroundings.

Children’s rooms will always be untidy with no order in their school projects or homework. They never bother to say thank you for anything they receive. Taking drugs is also a sign of rejection. Women that have rejection have no vision.

They wear suggestive clothing and mini-skirts so that men can look at them. They can even end up in prostitution. Such people have a vacuum inside. They have something lacking inside and that is why they love it when girls tell them, “you are my world, sweetie, without you, I cannot live”. That is the only time they can sleep. Laziness: Everyone who has a spirit of laziness has a spirit of failure. If you want to remove laziness from a person you have to remove failure. They fear failure so they hold back and procrastinate. They do not want to sweep or clean the house without someone commenting positively. If no one comments they will not succeed and will put no effort into in that area. They do not do anything without compliments and commendations, which brings laziness, tantrums, and bitterness.

Smoking, drinking alcohol and taking drugs: This spirit of addiction shows uncertainty in a person’s character. No one should look for peace and comfort in anything else or anyone other than Jesus Christ. Drinking alcohol is a serious emotional problem. Any family that you see that has a serious drinking problem suffers from deep emotional problems.

