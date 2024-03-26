Detector Leo- the Police Dog sniffs out Bulawayo drug dealer’s stash

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested a 45-year-old man from Mpopoma suburb after he was found in possession of 227 grams of dagga valued at US$80 at the National Railways of Zimbabwe premises.

In a statement, Bulawayo Police Spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said, “On 23 March 2023 following a tip-off from members of the public the police launched an investigation at the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ), Bulawayo premises, and observed Vincent Obert Ruzvidzo (45) selling drugs. The investigation team proceeded to the railway station, and carried out a search.”

He said police recovered sachets of dagga from Ruzvidzo’s right trousers pocket, left jacket pocket, and from a black plastic bag in his satchel.

“With the aid of a police dog named Detector Leo, more dagga was found hidden underneath a stone where the accused was sitting and also another black plastic bag with sachets of dagga was found stashed on a heap of tyres a few meters from where he was seated. This led to the prompt arrest of the accused person”, said Inspector Ncube