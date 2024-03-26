Joy for triplets’ mother as ZRP showers her with gifts

Lingani Nyika, [email protected]

IN a heart-warming display of kindness and solidarity, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Masvingo Women’s Network Chapter recently donated clothes, groceries, and other goods to a member who, last month gave birth to triplets, all boys.

Constable Linda Nyoni (33) gave birth to triplets on February 22 at Masvingo General Hospital before one of the babies passed on five days later.

The surviving ones are Kendrick and Kalion.

The ZRP group, which strives to improve the status of women in the police force, gifted the new mother with an assortment of baby essentials comprising diapers, two cot beds, twin strollers, clothes, and a consignment of groceries.

Assistant Commissioner Florence Marume, who spearheaded this initiative officially presented the gifts to the family yesterday at the ZRP Zimuto Camp.

She said the gesture was a reflection of love and pledged that they would continue to assist the family.

“On behalf of the ZRP Masvingo, we would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for the generous gift bestowed upon one of our colleagues. This is not a question of affordability, but rather an expression of our deep affection,” said Ass Comm Marume.

“We are committed to supporting the well-being of the children involved and addressing any hurdles or shortcomings that may arise.”

The father of the triplets, Mr Andrew Mubatapasango (35), said he was overwhelmed by the generosity of the ZRP Masvingo.

“I am grateful to the police in Masvingo for this gesture which will go a long way in addressing some of the challenges we are facing in terms of raising our babies,” he said.

The ZRP Masvingo Women’s Network Chapter including some male officers contributes to creating an enabling environment for female officers by implementing similar initiatives that help promote and cultivate the spirit of unity and inclusiveness.

Women’s Network provincial chairperson Chief Superintendent Senzeni Maphosa said their group is aimed at uplifting women and addressing social issues including parenthood.

“Our women’s network focuses on four main areas which include addressing sexual and gender-based violence, providing training and development, ensuring equal career opportunities, and promoting social responsibility and nation-building,” she said.

“As law enforcement officers, our responsibilities extend beyond just enforcing the law to addressing social issues. This is a thoughtful initiative aimed at addressing challenges related to parenthood.”