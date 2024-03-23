Domino effects on/for uhuru imperative

Stephen Mpofu

AS Zimbabwe heads towards 44 years of independence on April 18, positive domino effects on and for our hard-won independence must preoccupy the minds of all patriotic citizens of our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe so that the gains of our armed revolution are sustained right through brave new futures for generation upon generation.

What this suggests is that values that promote positive boomerang effects for our independence and freedom become uppermost in the minds of every Zimbabwean and so love, peace, national unity and tranquillity take centre stage in our lives with political thuggery, disunity, corruption, laziness, freelancing for imperialists and racist foreign powers seeking a return to our beloved country through their political stooges ostracised from everyone who cherishes the liberation and freedom of our motherland from foreigners who relegated us to second-class citizens in our own motherland.

That way, our Second Republic government under our beloved and no-nonsense President, Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa, will be further strengthened to take Zimbabwe still further ahead developmentally under his philosophy, a country is developed by its owners, since mere freedom and independence without economic and social development bear no positive boomerang effects on the lives of people with consequential poverty, anger, disunity and political turmoil — things that negate the very essence of independence and freedom from foreign, racist oppressors for the attainment of which some gallant sons and daughters of the soil shed their lives.

In this pen’s humble opinion political disunity should be patriotic and this suggests that those in opposition to ruling political parties on the continent should come up with alternative but positive ideas or national projects for national economic and social development rather than work with foreign detractors against their rival political organisations in their motherland thereby causing chaos and loss of lives in the process with the image of their country becoming besmirched elsewhere in the international community.

With only six years left before the attainment of Vision 2030 when our country is poised to become a middle-income economy, Zimbabweans should be grateful to our Creator for concealing underground oil and lithium, recently discovered in our country, to protect those vital economic resources from exploitation by our former rulers who would have carted the vital resources in point back to their foreign native countries to enrich themselves upon their return there.

Lithium at Sandawana and or lithium-powered batteries exported should earn our country vital foreign currency, as should exports of oil discovered in the Muzarabani area to help further develop our economy.

A country dogged by infrastructural inferiority cannot hope to achieve its planned developmental goals as goods and services cannot be accessed by people in remote areas who badly need upliftment economically and socially.

In that respect our second republic deserves applaud for work underway to improve road networks across the country while also upgrading our big airports for easier access to the country by international flights bringing in tourists as well as business players from both of which the country stands to earn much needed forex for national development.

It is therefore, imperative that people in this country, be they foreign business players or nationals, undertake activities that have positive domino effects for the country in order for peace unity and stability to prevail and in that way post a brave new future for all.