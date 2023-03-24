Drug Blitz: 39 arrested in one day

Peter Matika, Online Desk

A total of 39 people were arrested yesterday in the ongoing blitz against drug and substance abuse.

In a statement, police confirmed the arrests.

“Police arrested 39 people on the operation, “No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances,” bringing cumulative arrests to 4 206,” said Police on their Twitter page, adding that 269 arrests were made on the operation on Passenger Public Service Vehicles, bringing cumulative arrests to 11 441.

The suspects are soon to appear in court to answer for the charges.

More to follow…