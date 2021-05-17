Dube’s spectacular finish gets applause

Harare Bureau

ZIMBABWE international football striker Prince Dube’s fine form in the Tanzanian league continued at the weekend when he scored a spectacular goal for Azam that won the applause of local fans.

His weekend’s goal in the 2-1 victory against KMC has received good reviews from football fans, who feel another fine Warrior is in the making.

Some fans believe the player is now ripe for better leagues and his management team should make wiser choices.

Already he has been handed an improved contract by Azam to try and keep him at the Tanzanian club.

The free-scoring forward has transformed himself as the deadliest striker in Tanzanian football.

His flurry of goals, since his return from injury, has again caught the attention of many suitors.

But his management team says that Dube, who has a release clause in his contract, is happy at Azam.

His manager Gibson Mahachi says they want the player to focus.

“His contract has a release clause so any club interested in him may get him if they agree on the terms.

“He has got a running contract with Azam and is happy. They recently gave him an improved contract.

“What’s encouraging are the numbers of inquiries and interests in him. But we just want him to focus on his game,” said Mahachi.

His goal against KMC on Saturday ignited a lot of interest on social media with people singing his praises.

Luckson Midzi believes the player is going places.

“The rise of Prince Dube. The scoring technique is classy. Going places.

The Herald Senior Sports Editor Robson Sharuko also wrote: “Prince Dube, pure genius, I like this guy, we might be seeing a genuine star in the making. What a goal.”

Arthur Choga wrote: “Super strike! He is high on confidence and when a striker is in that zone he tries the most audacious shots. Bigger league loading . . . His management now needs to be as sharp as he is.”

Joel Gombera wrote: “He is brilliant . . . we are seeing a Peter Ndlovu replica right there”, which was quickly responded to by Gerald Maguranyanga: “Joel, please, PETER NDLOVU! Really!

Veteran football administrator Ndumiso Gumede also posted: “Excellent display!”

Lewis Chigora added: “Beautiful goal indeed. I am loving the Tanzanian Peter Drury. I felt it even if I don’t understand Swahili.”

Mark Ganj wrote: “Finishing like Mario Gomez the guy is a star while Archietiniesha, wrote: “The best number 9 we have so far. Pure talent.”

Nyasha Chitigamai also weighed in: “Best no 9 in Zim, what a seasoned strike.”

Roy Dube wrote: “Striker inform. His goal shows something about his confidence,” while Tinaishe Tyna believes the striker is not celebrated enough.

“Prince is not celebrated enough,” he said.