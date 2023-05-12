Dzvukamanja praises the former coach for his improved performance.

Welldone Ndlovu, Online Reporter

South Africa giants Orlando Pirates’ striker Terrence Dzvukamanja, credits his regaining of form to his previous striker coach Scott Chickleday.

A former Ngezi Platinum FC striker in his home country Zimbabwe, Dzvukamanja made the most of the time even if the ambitious Chickleday’s stint with the Soweto giants was brief and he worked hard with the former to win over coach Jose Riveiro.

The talisman’s 2022–2023 season did not get off to a good start as he had trouble getting into games and was unable to perform at his peak due to a string of injuries.

Speaking to SABC Sport, Dzvukamanja said his former coach motivated him with advice.

“We didn’t start well as strikers. For us not scoring, maybe we were not doing a lot of finishing, so in the second half [of the season], when the striker coach came, he motivated us and gave us confidence, and he worked very hard with us” said the Zimbabwe international.

Former Bidvest Wits forward has played 16 games and has six goals and one assist. Buccaneers are currently in second place in the DSTV Premiership, three points ahead of third-place Supersport United.

Tomorrow in a league game, Dzvukamanja will play against his compatriot Willard Katsande’s Sekhukhune. The two will then face off again in the Nedbank Cup final on May 27.

The Zimbabwean international was in action last weekend when they defeated Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup Semifinal at Soccer City. [email protected]