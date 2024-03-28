earGROUND Africa: Celebrating African Arts

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

ESTABLISHED by arts aficionado Plot Mhako six years prior, the platform earGROUND Africa has embarked on a mission to document, celebrate and elevate the myriad voices within Africa’s artistic scene.

From its humble inception to its present-day incarnation as a flourishing enterprise and media network, earGROUND Africa has consistently challenged the status quo and pioneered new avenues in its endeavour to magnify creative expressions.

The distinction of earGROUND Africa lies not merely in its progressive evolution, but in its unwavering dedication to continual learning and expansion. Plot Mhako’s crusade from the diaspora to the epicentre of African artistry has been a voyage of discovery and metamorphosis, each advancement marked by priceless wisdom and revelations.

Originating from a collection of Facebook posts and a nascent hashtag, this venture has flourished into a comprehensive media organisation, generating extensive video content across a spectrum of digital platforms. Providing a voice to emerging artists and offering in-depth narratives on seasoned creatives, earGROUND Africa has become a bastion for talents that might otherwise have remained obscure, with initiatives like the Kombi Station tours. Artists such as Mambo Dhuterere, Andrea the Vocalist and Obert Chari, among others, have found their springboard through this platform.

Amongst earGROUND Africa’s crowning achievements, is the inception of a triumphant television programme, extending over two seasons on NRTV. This medium has not only illuminated the prowess and inventiveness of African artists but has also ignited pivotal dialogues regarding the significance of art and culture in societal discourse.

Mhako has articulated that earGROUND Africa has pro-actively fostered community engagement through ventures like the Amplifaya Festival, further cementing its role as a catalyst in the African creative landscape.

“This annual event has become a highlight of the cultural calendar, bringing together artists, audiences and industry professionals in celebration of African creativity.

“My vision for earGROUND Africa goes beyond just providing a platform for artists; it’s about building a community and fostering collaboration,” said Mhako.

He stated that through collaborations with corporations, embassies, non-governmental organisations, and government entities, earGROUND Africa has broadened its scope and influence, thereby enhancing the growth and advancement of the African creative sector.

“Recognition for earGROUND Africa’s impact has been widespread, with consecutive nominations for the National Arts Merit Award and consultations with Grammy award-winning artists. These accolades are a testament to the initiative’s dedication to excellence and its significant contributions to the arts and media landscape.

“Central to earGROUND Africa’s success has been its ability to leverage digital media to reach and engage audiences on a massive scale.

“With a Facebook following of 340K and an average monthly reach of 6 six million individuals, the initiative has become a powerful force in the digital sphere, amplifying voices and perspectives from across the continent,” he said.-@mthabisi_mthire