Breaking News
Nust students demand answers on fees decrease

Nust students demand answers on fees decrease

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Econet appoints new finance director

27 Feb, 2023 - 11:02 0 Views
0 Comments
Econet appoints new finance director

The Chronicle

Michael Makuza, Business Reporter

LISTED telecoms giant, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, has appointed Mr Chengeto Moyo as its new financial director effective from 1 March 2023.

“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Chengeto L Moyo to the position of finance director for Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited with effect from 1 March 2023,” reads a statement issued today from Econet.

Mr Chengeto joined the Econet Group on 1 November 2008 as chief finance officer focusing on operational excellence and is a seasoned and experienced financial practitioner who has worked in mining, financial services, tourism, and FMCG sectors prior to joining the telecommunications industry.

He has also operated at an executive level in strategic planning and has been instrumental in remodelling businesses into profit-making through cost optimization programmes, said Econet.

Mr Chengeto holds BAcc (Honors) from the University of Zimbabwe, Masters in Business Leadership (UNISA), and is a qualified chartered accountant (Zimbabwe) and has served Articles of Clerkship with Deloitte and Touche.

“We would like to congratulate and wish Chengeto well in his new role,” said the company.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting