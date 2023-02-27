Econet appoints new finance director

Michael Makuza, Business Reporter

LISTED telecoms giant, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, has appointed Mr Chengeto Moyo as its new financial director effective from 1 March 2023.

“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Chengeto L Moyo to the position of finance director for Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited with effect from 1 March 2023,” reads a statement issued today from Econet.

Mr Chengeto joined the Econet Group on 1 November 2008 as chief finance officer focusing on operational excellence and is a seasoned and experienced financial practitioner who has worked in mining, financial services, tourism, and FMCG sectors prior to joining the telecommunications industry.

He has also operated at an executive level in strategic planning and has been instrumental in remodelling businesses into profit-making through cost optimization programmes, said Econet.

Mr Chengeto holds BAcc (Honors) from the University of Zimbabwe, Masters in Business Leadership (UNISA), and is a qualified chartered accountant (Zimbabwe) and has served Articles of Clerkship with Deloitte and Touche.

“We would like to congratulate and wish Chengeto well in his new role,” said the company.