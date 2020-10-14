Econet Group, subsidiaries partner to create digital Africa Wi-Fi marketplace

Business Reporter

THE Econet Group, through its subsidiaries – Liquid Telecom Group (LTG) and Cassava Fintech International (CFI), has launched a network of “#SasaiWiFiFinder” hotspots in Kenya, Uganda, Zambia and Rwanda, aimed at providing locals with affordable internet access.

The initiative has already been successful launched in Zimbabwe and the service would soon spread to South Africa, South Sudan, DRC, Botswana, Burundi, Lesotho and Tanzania.

Econet says the partnership unlocks the ‘African missing network’ that is set to accelerate sustainable economic development through digital inclusion for all Africans.

“The partnership creates a Wi-Fi marketplace that helps ISPs, franchisees and digital service providers unlock new revenue streams by creating job opportunities,” said Econet in an update.

“Backed by best-in-class broadband infrastructure, the service is enabling more people in Africa to access the digital and financial benefits of the internet.”

Econet said it firmly believes that every African has the right to high-speed connectivity, and hence #SasaiWiFiFinder hot spots, seeks to make this vision a reality. This initiative, it said, is in line with Econet’s vision of an inclusive, connected future that leaves no African behind. Mr Nic Rudnick, group chief executive officer at LTG, said the connectivity network created with these hotspots will ensure ubiquitous access for businesses and consumers at affordable rates.

“This is yet another milestone achieved in building Africa’s digital future one individual and business at a time,” he said.

“We consider #SasaiWifiFinder to be a vital piece in the social and financial digital inclusion agenda that we are passionately driving across Africa.”

Econet said it was part of its broader strategy to provide solutions that address everyday problems for everyday people.

“In this case, we are offering more affordable internet access to African communities, including those previously excluded,” said Mr Darlington Mandivenga, the chief executive officer of the CFI group.

Under the initiative, Econet said users will get access to free internet bundles when they connect to #Sasaiwififinder hotspots and download the Sasai Super app and purchase affordable internet bundles. The app is a multi-service technology platform that allows access to social media services, on-demand services, digital interactive media services and digital marketplace, including payment methods in a single, easy-to-use mobile application.