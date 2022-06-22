Econet regrets Tuesday afternoon data outage

Business Reporter

ECONET Wireless has apologised to its customers for a data outage that took place on Tuesday afternoon.

“We had a data service interruption between about 3pm and 6pm today (Tuesday). The outage was triggered by an incident, which took place on part of our core network, which has since been successfully resolved,” said Econet spokesman Mr Fungai Mandiveyi.

“We sincerely regret the inconvenience this caused to our customers during that time,” he said.

The giant mobile service provider sent an SMS message to its customers notifying them of the problem once it started around 3pm.

It also sent another SMS notice once the issue had been resolved.

The listed company launched 5G services in Harare and Bulawayo earlier this year.