ED proclaims Lupane East elections date

Machivenyika, Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has set August 3 as the day for the by-election to fill the National Assembly seat for Lupane East that fell vacant following the death of Zanu-PF Parliamentarian Cde Sithembiso Gumbo in April.

Cde Gumbo died on April 5 at United Bulawayo Hospitals from injuries sustained in a road accident.

President Mnangagwa issued the proclamation in yesterday’s Government Gazette under Statutory 123 of 2019.

“Whereas the Speaker of Parliament has notified me in writing of a vacancy which has arisen by reason of the death of honourable Sithembile Gumbo on 5th April 2019, who was elected member of the National Assembly for Lupane Constituency.

“Now therefore, under and by virtue of the powers vested in the President as aforesaid, I do by this proclamation- (a) order new elections for the constituency of Lupane East; and (b) fix Wednesday the 14th June, 2019, as the date on which the nomination court shall sit, commencing at 10 o’clock in the morning, at the magistrates court Western Commonage for the purpose of receiving nomination for election as member of the National Assembly for the constituency for Lupane East and (c) fix Saturday the 3rd August, 2019, as the day which poll shall be taken if a poll becomes necessary in terms of section 46 (17) (c) of the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13),” President Mnangagwa said in the proclamation.

Cde Gumbo was buried at her rural home in Lupane and is survived by four children.