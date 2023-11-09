Electric atmosphere at Ntabazinduna pass-out parade

Graduands go through their drills at the ZPCS Ntabazinduna Training Depot graduation ceremony in Matabeleland North Province yesterday (Picture by Eliah Saushoma)

Mashudu Netsianda, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Service (ZCPS) Ntabazinduna Prison Training School was yesterday a sea of forest green as over 700 recruit correctional officers drawn from the country’s 10 provinces converged at the parade square.

So electric was the atmosphere as hundreds of people, among them President Mnangagwa, watched in awe as the recruit correctional officers, displayed brilliant performances during the colourful 152nd pass-out parade as the ZPCS military band played melodious renditions.

Relatives and friends could be seen singing, dancing, and ululating as they paid tribute to their loved ones for completing a six-month intensive course. A total of 749 officers comprising 535 males and 214 females, among them 10 members from the San community completed the course.

In line with the Government’s philosophy that ‘no one and no place should be left behind’ in national development, President Mnangagwa’s administration has facilitated the recruitment of members of the San community into institutions of higher learning, enhanced access to birth and identity documents issuance, among other essential public services.

This buttresses a Cabinet resolution that the country’s security services should set up a quota system for the San community as part of their integration into the broader society.

For Ms Felistus Ngowane (30), one of the graduates, the day was historic after she was named the best overall student.

President Mnangagwa presented the prizes to the best students who excelled in various disciplines.

She excelled in most of the courses which included prison management, civic education, security service, shooting, and drilling among others.

For excelling in her course, Ngowane was awarded a certificate and prize money of US$220. President Mnangagwa also gave her US$500 in recognition of her efforts.

Ms Samkele Sibanda (24) from the San community in Tsholotsho District in Matabeleland North was all smiles as she shared the joy of graduating.

“I come from a poor family deep in rural Tsholotsho and when the opportunity came for me to train as a correctional officer, I could not let go of it. In fact, I completed O-level and passed on one subject and my parents had no money for me to return to class so all along I was just lying idle until this opportunity came,” she said.

Ms Sibanda said she intends to pursue her studies up to university.

Ms Sibanda said she only passed Technology and Design at O-level.

Mr Artwell Moyo (25) also from the San community in Tsholotsho said he only went up to Grade Four after which he worked as a herdsman.

Mr Moyo hailed the Government for introducing the quota system for the San community, saying it will help economically uplift their lives.

“Now that I have graduated as a correctional officer, I am looking forward to supporting my parents, and through such programmes, we will be empowered as a San Community given that for a long time, we have been marginalised,” he said.

In his opening remarks, ZPCS Commissioner-General Moses Chihobvu urged the correctional officers to contribute to the provision of incarceration, offender rehabilitation and reintegration services to the nation.

“As we celebrate this momentous occasion, let us not forget the significance of roles that these officers will soon undertake. They will have the obligation of upholding the law, ensuring the security and safety of our communities, and safeguarding the values that define our nation,” he said.

Comm Gen Chihobvu commended the recruits for endurance during the training period, saying their journey has been one of dedication, sacrifice and perseverance.

“Let these qualities together with our core values of accountability, discipline, humanity, integrity, and professionalism be the navigational campus in your new career as correctional officers,” he said.

Among those who attended the event were Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo, Attorney-General Mrs Virginia Mabhiza and Prosecutor-General Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo among other senior high ranking Government officials.