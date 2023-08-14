Emerging Zimbabwe in winning start

Brandon Moyo , [email protected]

A STRONG Zimbabwe Emerging cricket team proved too strong for the young South Africa Emerging side after winning the series opener by six wickets at the Gloenkloof Oval in Pretoria, South Africa yesterday.

Yesterday’s game was the opener of the five-match series and Emerging Zimbabwe managed to get off their campaign to a flying start.

After winning the toss and electing to field first, the visiting Zimbabwean side restricted the hosts to 251/9 in their 50 overs before going on to chase down the target in 44,2 overs finishing on 254/4 to go 1-0 up.

Fast bowler, Tanaka Chivanga put up a brilliant spell for Zimbabwe Emerging. Chivanga took four wickets for 60 runs in his nine over spell while leg spinner, Brandon Mavuta finished with figures of 3/54 in his 10 overs.

The other wickets for the visitors were taken by part time spinners, Wessly Madhevere and Milton Shumba. The duo conceded 31 and 42 runs respectively.

South Africa Emerging would have something to smile about as they managed to bat out their 50 overs against an experienced Zimbabwean side.

Opening batter, Jordan Hermann top scored for South Africa Emerging with their only half century. He fell for 54 runs off 92 balls while Michael Copeland fell five runs short off his half century on 45 runs after facing 37 deliveries. Valentine Katime was the hosts their leading run getter with 29 runs from 43 balls.

In Zimbabwe Emerging’s chase, it looked as though it was going to be difficult task after losing the wicket of opening batter, Tadiwanashe Marumani for just a single run.

It was however, three brilliant spells from Joylord Gumbie, Milton Shumba and Clive Madande that helped the team cross the finish line.

Gumbie, at the top of the order scored 76 runs from 79 deliveries while Shumba top scored for Zimbabwe Emerging, finishing unbeaten on 83 runs from 96 balls. Madande, who returned from injury suffered during the World Cup Qualifiers, also remained undefeated after scoring his half century.

The wicket-keeper batter finished on 52 runs from 57 balls to help guide the visitors to a comfortable victory.

Three South African bowlers took the wickets for the hosts. The three bowlers are Nealan Van Heerden, Liam Alder, Andile Mogakane. The other wicket that fell was a run out.

The second match of the series is set to take place tomorrow at the same venue. [email protected]_malvin