Emirates unveils new signature livery for its fleet

Canditar Chapanduka, Chronicle Reporter

DUBAI-based airline Emirates has refreshed its distinctive livery to keep modern without losing the key elements of identity such as the UAE flag on the tailfin and the Arabic calligraphy, an official has said.

In a statement outlining the changes, airline president Mr Tim Clark said the eagle-eyed plane spotters and fans will immediately notice changes to the tailfin and wingtips.

In the latest design, the UAE flag on the Emirates tailfin is much more dynamic and flowing with a 3D effect artwork, and the wingtips have been painted red with the Emirates logo in Arabic calligraphy “popping” out in reverse white. Passengers onboard with a window view will see the UAE flag colours painted on the wingtips facing the fuselage.

“Aircraft livery is the most instantly recognisable brand real estate for any airline. It’s a visual representation of our unique identity, something we wear proudly, and display in all the cities we fly to around the world. We’re refreshing our livery to keep it modern, without losing the key elements of our identity such as the UAE flag on our tailfin and the Arabic calligraphy,” said Mr Clark.

He added that the new livery will be gradually applied across the rest of the existing Emirates fleet with 24 aircraft, including 17 Boeing 777s, expected to sport the refreshed livery by the end of 2023.

All new Emirates aircraft, from the first Airbus A350 entering the fleet in August 2024 will be delivered in this new livery.

