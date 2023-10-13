Empowering Lives: Breast Cancer Workshop Offers support and education

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

HUMANITARIAN Hope International, in collaboration with Family Planning and Dream Matrix Academy, is organising a cancer awareness workshop with the aim of creating a safe and effective environment for individuals battling cancer.

The workshop will be held at 104 Herbert Chitepo, second floor, suite 4 at Sonto Dube Building on 14 October.

The workshop’ s theme titled “Hope for the Fighters”,” Prayer for the Survivors” and “Peace for the Taken” seeks to provide hope and determination to breast cancer victims, while also offering support to the families of those who have succumbed to the disease.

In an interview, Qhubekani Ngwenya, Regional Director for Humanitarian Hope International said the aim is to give hope to people living with cancer.

“We want to develop a safe and effective environment for those who are battling with cancer at the same time giving hope and determination to the victims of cancer so that they learn to live with cancer. Thus why our first part of the theme says hope for the fighters. Meaning to say there is still hope for those who are diagnosed with breast cancer. As an organization we saw it fit to invite the breast cancer survivors so that we continue praying for them and we preach peace to the families of the victims who succumbed to breast cancer” he said.

This annual workshop, which has traditionally been held in Bulawayo, will expand its reach this year to include Hwange and Plumtree. The decision to hold workshops in these areas stems from the recognition that cancer is a significant threat not only to the wealthy, but also to vulnerable groups.

“We have seen that cancer is definitely the number one killer not only to the rich but also to the vulnerable groups. There is definitely the need to empower vulnerable groups by raising breast cancer awareness workshops” said Ngwenya.

Humanitarian Hope International will be joined by various organizations, including the Cancer Association of Zimbabwe and the Ministry of Health, to ensure a comprehensive and impactful workshop. The workshop will cover a range of topics, including the background of breast cancer awareness, causes and symptoms of breast cancer, the importance of early detection, comprehensive management strategies, and the risks associated with breast cancer.

“The workshop will educate participants on the impact and severity of breast cancer without instilling fear in them. The participants will become responsible and constantly do breast check-ups as well educate others how to cope with breast cancer. It will build self-esteem to those battling with cancer as they hear from the survivors,” he said.

Ngwenya also added that the workshop will provide a platform for breast cancer survivors to share their experiences, fostering a sense of community and building self-esteem among those currently battling the disease.

The workshop will feature notable speakers who are experts in the field of breast cancer awareness and management. Their insights and expertise will further enhance the workshop’s impact and provide participants with valuable information and resources.

“In addition to the main agenda of raising awareness about breast cancer, the workshop aims to bring women together to eradicate misconceptions about breast cancer and minimize suicidal thoughts, particularly among breast cancer victims,” added Ngwenya.

Ngwenya said that after the workshop, there will be further training opportunities for those who wish to learn more about cancer. The Humanitarian Hope International organization plans to engage relevant stakeholders and conduct community screenings to continue the fight against breast cancer.

Overall, the cancer awareness workshop organized by Humanitarian Hope International aims to create a supportive and educational environment for individuals affected by breast cancer. By spreading awareness, providing hope, and fostering a sense of community, the workshop seeks to empower participants to live with cancer and promote early detection and comprehensive management strategies.

@TashaMutsiba.