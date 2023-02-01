Ervine to lead Chevrons against West Indies

Mehluli Sibanda, Sports Editor

IN the absence of captain Sean Williams who is nursing a broken finger, fellow left handed batsman Craig Ervine will lead Zimbabwe in the two-match Test cricket series against West Indies which gets underway at Queens Sports Club on Saturday.

Ervine is already the country’s white-ball captain and has been tasked with leadership roles for the Test series.

Former England batsman Gary Ballance has been named in Zimbabwe’s squad for the two-match Test series against the West Indies. The left-handed batter recently committed to playing for his country of birth after he had previously featured in 23 Tests for England, scoring 1 498 runs with four centuries and seven fifties at an average of 37.45.

The home side will also be without all-rounders Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl who are fulfilling franchise commitments abroad, while pace bowlers Tendai Chatara and Blessing Muzarabani are recovering from thigh injuries.

Seven uncapped players have been chosen in Zimbabwe’s Test squad, these being wicketkeeper/batsmen Tafadzwa Tsiga, Joylord Gumbie, opening batters Kudzai Maunze, Innocent Kaia, Tanunurwa Makoni, the pace bowling duo of Bradley Evans and Tanaka Chivanga.

Donald Tiripano and Chamunorwa Chibhabha have been recalled to add some experience to the side, while Victor Nyauchi, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Brandon Mavuta and Milton Shumba will be looking to make an impression in the longest version of the game.

The first Test is scheduled February 4-8, with the second to take place 12-16 February 12-16.

Zimbabwe squad for Test series against West Indies: Gary Balance, Chamunorwa Chibhabha, Tanaka Chivanga, Craig Ervine (captain), Bradley Evans, Joylord Gumbie (wicketkeeper), Innocent Kaia, Tanunurwa Makoni, Wellington Masakadza, Kudzai Maunze, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano, Tafadzwa Tsiga (wicketkeeper).Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29