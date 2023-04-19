Esigodini man kills neighbour, dumps body in shaft

Peter Matika, [email protected]

A 22-YEAR-OLD man from Esigodini in Matabeleland South province has been arrested for murder, as well as trying to conceal the crime by dumping the body of the victim in a disused mine shaft.

Robert Maplanka was apprehended by police following a tip off from concerned residents, who informed police that they had seen him assaulting the deceased.

Police confirmed the arrest and were still conducting investigations.

“Police in Esigodini are investigating a case of murder in which the victim, Mfundisi Dube (28) was found dead in a disused mine shaft near Esihlengeni Business Centre on 17/04/23,” read the statement on Twitter.

It was reported that the victim was also found with several cuts on his head and his legs bound with a shoe lace.