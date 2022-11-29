Ex-MP Thabitha Khumalo alive; CCC clarifies

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

CITIZEN Coalition for Change member and former Bulawayo MP Ms Thabitha Khumalo is alive contrary to claims that she had died.

Messages circulating on social media platforms claimed that Ms Khumalo had died.

However, the Chronicle has since established that Ms Khumalo is alive but it is her mother who died.

Makokoba MP Mr James Sithole, who is also a senior member of the CCC in Bulawayo dismissed reports of the former MP’s death.

“It is not true that she has died, she is actually alive. There was a miscommunication. The person who passed on is her mother and the miscommunication has been corrected,” said Mr Sithole.

Ms Khumalo, who was proportional representation Member of Parliament for Bulawayo was recalled by the MDC-T, then led by Ms Thokozani Khupe in 2020.

Since then, Ms Khumalo has maintained a low profile.