All set for Old Mutual Schools quiz grand finale

Canditar Chapanduka, Chronicle Reporter

Old Mutual Schools Quiz finale nail-biting is in the offing after ten heavyweight schools won provincial spots to fight out in the national championship tourney to be held next month on 2 December 2022 at Cresta Lodge in Harare.

The national high school quiz is an annual tournament sponsored by Old Mutual in partnership with the Book of African Records. 153 secondary schools participated this year, with 30 schools competing in the semi-finals from each of the country’s 10 provinces.

The Old Mutual Schools Quiz provincial championship was successfully held last month throughout the nation’s provinces.

Each province had four facilitators from the Book of African records. This much awaited event saw girls and boys proving their mettle and class. The teams went through a challenging Five Heat session with sections of Spellings, Geography and Nature, African civilization and the African people as well as Science and technology.

Out of the schools that battled out in the provincial competitions, only ten schools representing each province made it to the finals.

Chipindura High (Mashonaland Central), David Livingstone (Matabeleland North), Daramombe High (Mashonaland East), St Mary’s High (Matabeleland South), Marist Brother High (Manicaland), Pamushana High (Masvingo), Sandringham (Mashonaland West), ThornHill High (Midlands), Montrose High (Bulawayo Metropolitan) and Zengeza High (Harare Metropolitan) all sailed through.

“The students not only gained knowledge but also enjoyed answering the varied questions that were compiled for them,” said Ms Mawarire, an adjudicator at the Old Mutual Schools Quiz provincial competitions.

In a statement, National Quiz Coordinator Tinotenda Zamurira said 40 students and 10 patrons are expected to come for the Old Mutual Schools Quiz grand finale.

@NomqheleC