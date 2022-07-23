Exhibitors gain key business leads at Mine Entra expo

Michael Makuza, Chronicle Reporter

LOCAL and foreign exhibitors at the just-ended 25th edition of the Mining, Engineering and Transport (Mine Entra) fair in Bulawayo yesterday said they were upbeat about business opportunity generated at the expo as it exposed them to quality networking and partnership synergies.

President Mnangagwa officially opened the three-day specialised trade exhibition on Thursday under the theme: “Explore. Extract. Expand — Towards Sustainable Mining Value Chains”.

The exhibition, which ended yesterday and attracted more than 160 exhibitors who were drawn from mining, engineering, transport and construction industry subsectors.

It provided stakeholders a platform to engage in productive discussions for the creation of an enabling environment for the growth and development of the mining industry, in particular.

In separate interviews, the exhibitors expressed optimism that the contacts made and thorough follow ups will help them expand business and contribute more towards achieving the Government’s US$12 billion mining milestone by 2023.

Digital marketer with Terraquip Agricultural services, Ms Rutendo Dumba, said they interacted with several top potential clients.

“We had many potential clients who came through our stand and we are hopeful that with follow-ups, they will buy our products.

That is our small contribution to the mining sector,” she said.

Castic sales manager, Mr David Dickens, said during this year’s edition, they interacted with quality potential clients as compared to previous editions.

“Compared with past editions, we are satisfied with people who came through our stand.

We achieved our aims of taking part in the exhibition,” said Mr Dickens whose company is into the supply of protective wear to mines.

The Environment Management Agency (EMA), education and publicity manager, Ms Amkela Sidange, said the agency was working closely with miners to raise awareness on the need to protect the environment during mining activities.

She said by continuously engaging the mining sector, it shows their firm commitment in playing their part in achieving the US$12 billion target.

“As the agency, we are very supportive of the US$12 billion target.

We are not at loggerheads with miners but we want to build a mining sector that brings on board best practices so that we have a situation whereby mining is done in a manner that does not harm the environment,” she said.

“We want to ensure that mining activities continue in the future.

Mining contributes huge amounts to the gross domestic product, therefore, this is a game changer but at the same time, it should also contribute to the protection of the environment.”.

Mines and Mining Development Minister, Winston Chitando, who also conducted a tour of the stands, expressed satisfaction with the quality of displays by small scale miners.

He said he was impressed with the high turnout of locals, in particular.

“The exhibition was exceptionally successful.

What was pleasing is the number of participants from the small-scale sector and upcoming service providers who are Zimbabweans.

“There are a lot of Zimbabweans who are in the exploration space, equipment provision, processing and safety provision and it was very impressive,” said the minister.

Over 160 direct participants drawn from the local sector and from other countries such as China, South Africa and the United Kingdom took part.