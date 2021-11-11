Farmers acquire assets under Intwasa

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo (left) speaks to the Zanu- PF Umguza District Political Commissar Cde Phindumbone Moyo during the Matabeleland North Provincial Pfumvudza/Intwasa Agricultural programme launch in Makhondo Village 1 in Umguza District yesterday.

Bongani Ndlovu , Chronicle Reporter

The Intwasa/Pfumvudza programme is bearing fruit and changing lives of villagers in Matabeleland North province as some have built houses, bought cattle and other assets from proceeds of their produce.

Government’s National Development Strategy 1 policy document, states that Government intends to uplift the people’s lives so that by 2030 Zimbabwe attains an upper middle income economy status and this can be achieved by adopting Climate Smart Agricultural practices such as Intwasa/Pfumvudza.

Yesterday, Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo officiated at the Intwasa/Pfumvudza provincial launch for the 2021/22 agricultural season.

During the launch 16 beneficiaries from Umguza Ward 9 each received two bags of fertilizer, maize seed, groundnuts, millet and sunflower seed. People from other districts in the province are also receiving inputs.

The launch was held at the homestead of Mr Thompson Dube who is the village head of Makhondo Village in Umguza District.

Mr Dube has already prepared land for Intwasa/Pfumvudza ahead of the onset of the rains.

This year, the area that normally does not have high yields, had a bumper harvest because of the Intwasa/Pfumvudza programme.

Guests and villagers at the launch had an opportunity to learn how to prepare land for Intwasa/Pfumvudza.

Mr Dube said he harvested nine tonnes of maize last season and delivered five tonnes to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB).

He said after selling his maize, he raised enough money to build a three- roomed house.

“This house which is almost complete, is being build by money that I got when I sold the five tonnes to the GMB.

This year I started preparing the fields in October and I have completed three plots. I dig the holes and then put manure, fertiliser and mulching,” said Mr Dube.

He thanked President Mnangagwa and the Second Republic for supporting farmers by providing inputs.

Mr Dube said he wants to add cotton and groundnuts to his Intwasa/Pfumvudza farming.

The villagers who attended the launch said Intwasa/Pfumvudza farming had changed their lives as many of them harvested surplus this year.

Ms Bennitah Ncube of Makhondo Village 1 who planted maize in her field said:

“This year I harvested three tonnes of maize and my maize was so good that I was selected to host a Field Day. This coming season I want to increase the hectarage under Intwasa/Pfumvudza farming so that I harvest more. I managed to buy two heifers after selling some of the maize,” she said.

Ms Sanele Sibanda said she also bought two heifers after selling some of her produce.

“I didn’t know what this Gatshompo was and I did not know how to prepare land for this type of farming. We thank the Government through the Agritex officers for training us on what to do. After learning I was able to plant and get a tonne and then I bought a cupboard. This coming season I want to raise enough money to fence off my plot,” said Ms Sibanda.

Ms Melitha Nyoni also from Makhondo Village said she bought a Scotch cart after selling some of her maize.

“I started last year and I realised a good harvest this year and sold some of the maize to raise money to buy Inqola (Scotch cart). This type of farming is very different from what we used to do in the past and most of us realised very good harvests as a result,” said Mrs Nyoni.

Mr Tom Ncube from Gatters Farm in Village 2 B said, Gatshompo as the programme is popularly known in the area, guaranteed him a good harvest.

“Last year I planted three plots and I sold two and a half tonnes of maize and one tonne of sunflower to the GMB.

This coming season I’m increasing the hectarage under Intwasa/Pfumvudza farming,” he said.

Mr Ncube said many of them now appreciate the benefits of Intwasa/Pfumvudza farming.

“When you adopt this Gatshompo farming, you are guaranteed a good yield. Mulching and those holes that we dig, hold the water so even when the rain season is not that good, you can still harvest.” he said.

Minister Moyo said the Intwasa/Pfumvudza programme was part of efforts by Government to mitigate the effects of climate change.

“This is the vision of the President for people not to live in pole and dagga huts but modern houses like those found in urban areas like what ubaba uDube has built,” said Minister Moyo.

Many who said they were reluctant to adopt the new method of farming last year as it is labour intensive, said they were joining this coming season after realising that their counterparts who adopted it had good yields.

Mr Moyo urged families to adopt the new farming methods which he said can counter the effects of climate change.