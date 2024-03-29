FC Platinum, Chicken Inn in four-goal thriller

Fungai Muderere

FORMER Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions FC Platinum and Chicken Inn were involved in a four-goal thrilling match that was played at Mandava Stadium yesterday.

Pure Platinum Play, who came from a goal down to force a draw, got their goals through defender Lawrence Mhlanga and Juan Mutudza in the 10th and 58th minute respectively.

Defender Lincoln Mangaira and Michael Charamba were on target for Gamecocks.

Mangaira nodded home a George Majika cross in the 33rd minute before Charamba made it two in the 35th minute after getting to the end of glorious Brighton Makopa feed.

However, the Gamecocks family was puzzled by why the referee of the afternoon Brighton Chimene, allowed Mhlanga’s goal to stand as the defender seemed to have fouled their goalkeeper Pride Zendera.

Mhlanga clashed in the air with Zendera and the former even failed to celebrate his goal and his club’s medics were immediately called to attend to him after suffering a head injury.

So was the situation for Zendera.

The two teams engaged in entertaining open play that was however, at times marred by crude tackles from both ends.

In his post-match interview, FC Platinum head coach Norman Mapeza said the Fifa international break affected their rhythm.

“We are coming from a long break which will affect all the clubs. However, I’m for the boys and the point we got. We found the opener before we conceded through a setpiece.

“The second goal against us was due to a lapse in concentration but in the second half Chicken Inn never bothered us,” said Mapeza.

His opposite number Joey Antipas conceded that there could have been another opinion on some decisions and did not take referees to task.

“With regards to the first goal that we conceded, I think our goalkeeper should have been protected. However, history is now history. I take the point and it’s well done to the team,” said Antipas.

Going into yesterday’s game FC Platinum and Chicken Inn were yet to concede.

On Easter Sunday, FC Platinum will face Herentals College at Nyamhunga while Chicken Inn welcome ZPC Kariba at Luveve Stadium.

Teams

FC Platinum

W Magalane, M Ngwenya, M Ndlovu, L Mhlanga, H Magaya, B Banda, J Mutudza, D Marowa, O Bhebhe, P Mutimbanyoka (T Selemani 83rd minute), W Muvirimi (S Mhlanga 46th minute)

Chicken Inn

P Zendera, B Makopa (Mucheneka 65th minute), L Mangaira, I Mabunu, D Phiri, J Tulani, M Charamba (Hwata 76th minute) E Farasi (B Rendo 65th minute), G Majika(Muza 58th minute), X Ndlovu, A Chinda