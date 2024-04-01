FC Platinum compound Herentals’ woes

Eddie Chikamhi, Senior Sports Reporter

Herentals………. 0

FC Platinum…… (0) 1

FC Platinum compounded Herentals’ woes after edging the Students in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Rufaro on Monday afternoon in Harare.

The Students, who sit at the basement of the table, are winless in three games.

Midfielder Brian Banda scored the priceless goal in the 50th minute after taking advantage of horrendous defending by the hosts.

FC Platinum consolidated their place at the top of the table with their third win in four games. They now have 10 points while Herentals are still on one.

Herentals, now under Paul Benza, had the first real scoring opportunity in the 26th minute when Godfrey Mukambi bossed Juan Mutudza off the ball before Dreamer Liyeto charged into the box and made a delightful drawback which somehow found no takers as the ball rolled across the face of goal.

Midfielder Banda broke the deadlock in the 50th minute after dragging the ball wide of the goalkeeper Nevermind Antonio following a shoddy piece of defensive work from Mukambi and crew inside the penalty box.

FC Platinum got the boost they needed from the goal and Panashe Mutimbanyoka then flew his effort just over the crossbar as the Students struggled.

Herentals almost benefited from a defensive lapse by FC Platinum with 20 minutes of regulation time but Mukambi’s header was deflected out for a corner kick.

Oscar Bhebhe also had a good opportunity to double FC Platinum’s tally with a first time shot that went wide of the left upright.

Signs of frustration on Herentals players showed as the visitors turned a bit physical forcing the referee Ronald Chinyani to dish out some yellow cards to cool the tempers down.

Teams:

Herentals FC: Nevermind Antonio, Tinashe Mupumha, Peter Chota, William Kapumha (L. Gobvu, 62nd min), Joseph Chitavira, Godfrey Mukambi, Ryan Kanavheti (T. Dhlakama, 81st min), Milton Chimedza (E. Dombo, 62nd min), Tinotenda Benza, Dreamer Liyeto (L. Daka, 62nd min), Tafadzwa Jim (J. Zhuwawu, 81st min)

FC Platinum: Wallace Magalane, M. Ngwenya, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Lawrence Mhlanga, Shepherd Mhlanga (R. Pavari, 76th min), Hagiazo Magaya, Brian Banda, Juan Mutudza, Davison Marowa (J. Selemani, 86th min), Oscar Bhebhe, Panashe Mutimbanyoka (W. Muvirimi, 71st min)