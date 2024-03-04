FC Platinum promotes young talent Shelton Mafukidze to first team

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

FORMER champions FC Platinum have promoted Shelton Mafukidze from their developmental side to the first team.

The club made the announcement on social media platforms on Monday.

“2024 is gearing up to be an unforgettable year with our recent transfers! Every day brings a new rising star. Keep an eye on Shelton Mafukidze this season, a young talent born and raised in Zvishavane. He was initially drafted into the development team and his current performance has earned him a promotion to the senior squad.

“Shelton Mafukidze’s incredible skills and determination have not gone unnoticed by Mushina Wemajuzi. As he joins the senior squad, anticipation and excitement fill the air as everyone eagerly awaits to see how this rising star will shine and contribute to the team’s success. The 2024 season is indeed shaping up to be a thrilling journey, full of promise and potential with Shelton amongst them,” read the announcement.