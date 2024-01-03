Festive season demand depletes blood group O supplies

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, [email protected]

THE National Blood Services of Zimbabwe (NBSZ) is operating with a critically low supply of Blood Group ‘O’ following a surge in festive season demand amid calls for eligible citizens to urgently donate blood and save lives.

More than 52 percent of Zimbabweans are in Blood Group O and the rest are in groups A, B, and AB.

Those in Group O can donate to people in blood groups A and B, but they can only be transfused with blood from those in their group. A pint of blood can save three lives and blood is usually needed by mainly pregnant women during delivery, accident victims, and patients requiring surgery.

The festive season is a high blood demand period as it comes with an increase in road traffic accidents, which leave many in need of blood transfusions.

Statistics from the police show that 92 people died in road traffic accidents in 13 days while 464 others were injured countrywide since the start of the festive season. The country recorded 1 195 festive season accidents from December 15 to December 27. Of the recorded accidents, 61 were fatal leading to the death of 92 people and 464 sustaining injuries.

School pupils account for more than 70 percent of blood donors, and following the extended closure of schools as part of measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, very little blood is being collected.

A five-day supply from a healthy blood bank is recommended at any given time and the NBSZ said it has more than seven days’ supply for Blood Group A, which is above the normal supply and could lead to expiries in the absence of increased demand. In an interview, NBSZ chief executive officer Ms Lucy Marowa said while the blood bank had enough supplies during the festive season, stocks were critically low at the moment.

She said of their four branches, which include Bulawayo, Masvingo, and Mutare, Harare was the hardest hit.

“We were able to stock enough to cover us through the Christmas period right up to the New Year,” she said.

“I would like to advise the nation that at the moment we are running critically low on Blood Group O but we are well stocked in terms of other blood groups A, AB, and AB.”

Ms Marowa said in Harare, Blood Group O stocks were sitting on less than a day’s supply.

“Unfortunately, when it comes to Blood Group O, we are sitting on less than two-days’ supply in terms of stocks in our other branches except for Harare, which has less than a day’s supply, which means we can run out anytime,” she said.

“Therefore, I do call upon in numbers especially those who know they are blood Group O to come forward and donate blood so that we save lives.”

She, however, paid tribute to Zimbabweans for their generosity and accepting the call to come and save lives through the precious gift of blood donation.

“As National Blood Services Zimbabwe we would like to take time to thank the nation for heeding the call to prepare for the festive season by coming in their numbers to donate blood.”

Ms Marowa said NBSZ had also partnered with Redan to conduct upcoming blood donation campaigns where blood donors will be awarded with five litres of fuel.

“This Friday we will be conducting a national blood drive with Redan and we will be working with Redan in five stations and Redan will give 5 litre coupons of diesel or petrol,” she said.

“Those in Bulawayo can go to the Southside branch located along Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo and 14th Avenue while those in Midlands can go to the Kwekwe Branch. In Mutare, we will be by the Redan Fly Over branch while in Harare the blood drive will be conducted from the Redan in Cork Road branch along Leopold Takawira.

“Blood donors from Masvingo will be served from Redan pangolin will be open for them,” added Ms Marowa.

She said static clinics would be open and called upon everyone eligible especially those in Blood Group O to come in numbers and donate blood to save lives.