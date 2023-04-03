THE word first is defined as, primary, initial, foremost; coming before all others, ranking above all others in importance or quality.

A basic definition for fruit is the outcome or result. Therefore, first fruit refers to the primary result of your labour, or the first to be produced from your harvest. For example, if you plant a row of corn seed, the first ripe batch of corn you gather is considered first fruit. Tithing and first fruit work hand in hand, neither overrides the other in importance. When you offer God first fruit, increase begins to flow. Adam was a first fruit to the world. He was the first man that God created, he was even anointed to name all the animals on earth.

Ezekiel 44:30

The best of all firstfruits of any kind, and every sacrifice of any kind from all your sacrifices, shall be the priest’s; also you shall give to the priest the first of your ground meal, to cause a blessing to rest on your house.(NKJV)

Jacob and Esau, the Struggle for BeingFirst When Jacob and Esau were born, Jacob came holding Esau’s heel indicating that there was a struggle that took place in the womb to come out first. The rivalry between them was unique as it began before they were born.

Genesis 25:22-23

But the children struggled together within her; and she said, “If all is well, why am I like this?” So she went to inquire of the LORD. And the LORD said to her: “Two nations are in your womb, Two peoples shall be separated from your body; One people shall be stronger than the other, And the older shall serve the younger.”(NKJV)

Because Esau came out first, immediately followed by Jacob, Jacob was inherently desirous of gaining prominence over his brother shown by his taking hold of the heel of Esau.

We also see this continuing as they grew up. Unfortunately for Esau, he had no revelation of how important being number 1 was in the spirit. He did not take it seriously that being the first born entitled him to the blessing from his father.

Genesis 25:34

And Jacob gave Esau bread and stew of lentils; then he ate and drank, arose, and went his way. Thus Esau despised his birth right. (NKJV)

Jacob and Esau, the twin sons of Isaac and Rebecca were engaged in a power struggle before they were even born. The tension between them grew after Esau sold his birth-right to Jacob and culminated with Jacob disguising himself as his hairy brother. The rivalry between them was fed by the desire within Jacob to be number 1.

God Bless…

