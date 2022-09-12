First modern library for Matabeleland North

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

HWANGE Local Board (HLB) has partnered with South Mining Private Limited to construct a state-of-the-art digitised multi-purpose library which is expected to enhance access to research and transform education in Hwange District.

About US$100 000 was invested into the project.

This will be the first modernised library in the whole Matabeleland North province and is expected to serve primary and secondary schools as well as tertiary education students and lecturers.

HLB authorities said the Empumalanga Community Library structure is almost complete as the building has been roofed while a caretaker’s office is being constructed on site.

This is a Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) arrangement between Hwange Local Board and South Mining, one of the leading coal mining and processing companies in Hwange which is financing the construction as part of its corporate social responsibility.

In a speech read on his behalf by Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Cde Richard Moyo at the inaugural Infrastructure Summit and Expo in Victoria Falls on Friday, President Mnangagwa called on the private sector to partner Government in implementing infrastructural development projects.

He said such projects impact positively on communities’ livelihoods and transform the doing business environment.

South Mining said the construction of the library is a way of giving back to the community.

The library is a priority project that came from local residents through the local board which then provided the land for the project.

HLB spokesperson Mr Dumisani Nsingo said the library is almost complete.

“As council we have numerous developmental projects we intend to carry out in our area but we are financially constrained. One way of achieving our objective is through venturing into partnerships with private players hence this partnership with South Mining,” said Mr Nsingo.

He said the library is expected to improve the quality of education from primary school right up to higher learning.

Hwange has a Teachers’ College, Zimbabwe Open University and Don Bosco Catholic Technical College.

There are also several other small private colleges offering technical courses while companies such as

Hwange Colliery and Zimbabwe Power Company also offer apprentice courses which will also require e-learning research services.

There are also plans for a Polytechnic in Hwange making the library a huge development.

Mr Nsingo said South Mining will also provide other ancillary materials and equipment such as books, furniture, Wi-Fi and computers.

“The library will not be the old type with just stacks of books but will have modern facilities to enable research and other such activities,” he said.

The local authority is also courting investors to renovate Nengasha Stadium which is in a deplorable state.

The idea is to upgrade the stadium to be a top flight football venue in preparation for the town status.

Residents have welcomed the library which they say is a positive development which will go a long way in improving the quality of education in the district. – @ncubeleon.