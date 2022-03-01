Fishing rigs for 17 Binga chiefs

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is this month expected to hand over fishing rigs to chiefs in Binga before holding a star rally in the district.

The Binga community is excited by the impending visit which is expected to put the Matabeleland North district on a development path, through road rehabilitation, upgrading of schools and health infrastructure, implementation of Bulawayo Kraal Irrigation Scheme, construction of Binga Border Post and opening of coal mines.

The district also wants to appeal to President Mnangagwa for Binga Rural District Council to be upgraded into a Local Board.

Before President Mnangagwa’s visit, there will be a national clean-up exercise to be led by Zanu-PF Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi at Siachilaba Business Centre on Friday.

Local organising committees have been activated to prepare for the three big events which are expected to leave Binga District on the right path to development as enunciated by President Mnangagwa in his policy of leaving no one behind.

Over the years, people in Binga have complained about being sidelined from the development agenda and blamed marginalisation for lack of development.

However, development is knocking on the door as the Second Republic under President Mnangagwa is spearheading a number of projects, including implementation of Bulawayo Kraal Irrigation Scheme and upgrading of Binga-Siabuwa-Karoi road which will be tarred.

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo said history is in the making.

“This is an important milestone for Binga and we are ready for the coming of the President. We will start with a clean-up to be led by VP Mohadi at Siachilaba before the President hands over rigs to Chiefs and holds a star rally,” said Minister Moyo, who is also Zanu-PF chairman for Matabeleland North Province.

He said this is an empowerment opportunity for Binga.

“Binga chiefs did not benefit from the land reform because there is no arable land, so their land is the river. Women and youth will benefit from the rigs that will be given to chiefs. Roads will be fixed and already rehabilitation of roads leading to chiefs’ homesteads and drilling of boreholes in underway while a mobile network booster has been erected in Chunga area where there was no network over the years,” said Minister Moyo.

Binga district development coordinator Mr Land Siansole Kabome said this is an opportunity for the district to articulate its desires to the President.

“Preparations are at an advanced stage and we have activated committees for the clean-up and the visit by the President. We have projects that we want to articulate to him like Bulawayo Kraal which we feel should not be speeded up and border post which is near where President Mnangagwa will hand over the fishing rigs.

“It’s our wish that the border gets proper structures for good impressions. Binga is growing and we want it to become a Local Board while the RDC moves to Manjolo Business Centre. We believe this will stir development from Devolution funds since we will be having two local authorities,” said Mr Kabome.

He said there is need to rehabilitate a road that connects Siabuwa to Chunga, a hub of fishing in the district while houses for victims of floods in Nsungwaale should also be completed.

Mr Kabome said there are coal mines in Binga and these should be operationalised before 2023 to create employment and improve the Gross Domestic Product in the district.

“We want development and we will also appeal to President Mnangagwa for Tonga people to be included in state boards. So we will make submissions as a district and we feel we are on the right path because empowering 17 chiefs by giving them rigs is a huge development which we are happy about. This is the Intwasa programme for our chiefs here because we don’t have arable land for farming. We wish there could be cold rooms along the river to facilitate sustainable markets for fish,” added Mr Kabome.

Senator Chief Siansali reiterated that this is an opportunity for people in Binga to appreciate Government policy and programmes as well as air their concerns.

“As a district we highly applaud these developments and the coming of the President to appreciate issues of the district. This is a blessing because the President brings with him development on issues that we don’t have as a district and people will also express their expectations from Government.

"The rigs will go a long way towards economic empowerment for traditional leaders and the community," he said.