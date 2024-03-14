Food security focused initiative launched

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

BULAWAYO Vendors and Traders Association (BVTA) in partnership with Hivos and other players has launched a five-year Urban Futures Project that aims to promote the participation of youth in the food sector to promote economic growth through sustainable food that is accessible, affordable and attractive to all.

The project is being implemented in Zimbabwe, Zambia, Columbia, Ecuador and Indonesia where two cities per country are selected.

In Zimbabwe, Bulawayo and Mutare were selected.

On Thursday, the Bulawayo project was officially launched by the chief director in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Mr Leonard Munamati.

Mr Munamati said the Urban Future Projects which seek to promote more inclusive climate resilience urban food systems resonate with the ministry’s goals.

He said the ministry has come up with Agriculture Food Systems and Rural Transformation Strategy which aims to ensure scalable developments of agriculture and food systems.

“This project is complementing Government efforts with ensuring that the urban component participates in sustainable transit urban agriculture,” he said.

“As the ministry, we are open to working with city councils in both Mutare and Bulawayo in ensuring that their dreams for this programme come true,” he said.

Chief director Munamati said farming systems that are not sustainable have largely contributed to climate change.

Therefore, he encouraged conservation agriculture practices that are environmentally friendly.

“Recently as a Government, we have come up with Pfumvudza/Intwasa which is a conservation agriculture practice where the Government tries to support farmers, with young farmers included.

“So, the Urban Futures Projects will support youths to employ smart and innovative methods of farming such as hydroponics, aquaculture, mushroom production and promotion of green housing farming,” he said.

“Innovation is key in transforming our food systems, this is an opportunity for youths to come up with new innovations in food production, preservation and value addition.”

The Bulawayo consortium is being led by the BVTA in partnership with Lupane State University, Green Hut Initiative, African Food Revolution, Unemployed and Vulnerable Foundation.

BVTA executive director Mr Michael Ndiweni said:

"We are creating sustainable youth-led green enterprises, jobs and changing mindsets that create new inclusive narratives and resilient food systems in Bulawayo," he said.