Football fiesta for Bulawayo

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

BULAWAYO will be a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League battleground when it hosts two local derbies and a special “home” appearance by Harare giants, Dynamos.

First up, Chicken Inn will welcome new boys Arenel to Luveve Stadium, while Barbourfields Stadium will feature a clash between Dynamos and Hwange this afternoon, followed by a fierce contest between Bulawayo Chiefs and Highlanders tomorrow.

Saturday Chronicle provides an in-depth preview of these potentially explosive encounters, which set the scene for a weekend of exciting football.

Bosso and Chiefs clash: A social media war turns pitch battle

Bulawayo Chiefs have taken an early lead, at least in the digital arena, where their playful banter has set the tone for a thrilling face-off with Highlanders. Chiefs lost their opening game to Greenfuel, while Highlanders beat eternal rivals Dynamos.

There will be no better way for Chiefs to get back on track than a win over Bosso.

Ahead of the game, Chiefs coach Thulani Sibanda said: “We spent much of our pre-season doing trials, but I think the boys are getting to the level we expect at this stage of the season.”

Bosso coach Kelvin Kaindu wants his team to forget about their win over Dynamos.

“Our preparations are okay. After our last game, we were concerned that a few players picked up knocks, but all of them have since returned to the team. They have been training with the team from the first day we started training. The Dynamos game is now history,” said Kaindu.

Dynamos’ Bulawayo swan song: A final dance before homecoming

As Rufaro Stadium awaits approval, which is expected in the coming days, Dynamos prepare for what could be their last “home” performance in Bulawayo, facing a formidable and unpredictable Hwange side, which beat Yadah 1-0 in the opening game.

Prior to Dynamos losing their opening league fixture to Bosso, they had also lost in the final of the Castle Challenge Cup to Ngezi Platinum Stars. The two results put coach Genesis Mangombe in a difficult situation and should he fail to collect maximum points against Hwange, he might just be the first coach to be shown the exit door this season.

Mangombe hopes his charges will bounce back from their defeat to Highlanders.

“We need to start collecting maximum points and looking at our opponent, they collected maximum points against Yadah, and will want to maintain that fine run. Hwange is always a tricky side; we have been working on how they play and exploring ways of how we are going to manoeuvre, especially in the attacking third and pull a setback on them. They also have what it takes and the experience in their squad, so we need to be prepared for this game,” said Mangombe.

Arenel’s ambition: Newcomers set sights on seasoned Chicken Inn

After a commendable draw against champions Ngezi Platinum, Arenel aim to maintain their momentum against an experienced Chicken Inn squad. It will not be an easy task for Arenel, who face a GameCocks outfit fresh from a 1-0 victory away to CAPS United.

During the week, there were reports of player unrest at Arenel, but the club has dispelled all the rumours. Interestingly, Arenel head coach Farai Tawachera will be meeting his former paymasters, as he was part of the GameCocks’ technical setup last season.

Tawachera was shown the exit door together with then head coach Prince Matore, but he quickly found a new home at the league debutants.

Asked about his thoughts ahead of the encounter with his former employers, Tawachera said: “Yes, they are my former paymasters, but I have no hard feelings. I am taking the game as it is and concentrating on my team more than anything else. I hope to perform well on match day.”

Other games taking place this weekend include Ngezi Platinum hosting FC Platinum at Baobab Stadium and Simba Bhora hosting Greenfuel at Wadzanai Stadium for their debut PSL clash at their home ground.

Fixtures

Saturday

Simba Bhora vs Greenfuel (Wadzanai), TelOne vs Manica Diamonds (Bata), Ngezi Platinum Stars vs FC Platinum (Baobab), Chicken Inn vs Arenel Movers (Luveve), Herentals vs Caps United (Nyamhunga), Dynamos vs Hwange (Barbourfields),

Sunday

Bulawayo Chiefs vs Highlanders (Barbourfields), Chegutu Pirates vs ZPC Kariba (Baobab) — @innocentskizoe