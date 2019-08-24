Football greats rally behind FCP

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

FOOTBALL greats who include five time Soccer Star of the Year, George Shaya, will today be part of the crowd at Barbourfields Stadium to cheer FC Platinum as they take on Nyasa Big Bullets of Malawi in a Total Caf Champions League preliminary round second leg match.

Joining Bulawayo-based football greats to rally behind the Zimbabwean representatives will be the likes of David George, Henry Chari and Stewart Murisa in a show of oneness by the retired footballers.

“This is definitely going down in history. Our legends are coming in full force. You need to be there,” tweeted FC Platinum yesterday.

Speaking on behalf of the football greats, Martin Changachirere, who was instrumental in pushing the cause of the great Shaya until Dairiboard Zimbabwe bought the legend a car, said their support for FC Platinum was driven by patriotism and love for the game.

“Football can and must be a unifier; this is not an FC Platinum cause but a Zimbabwean cause.

“These legends might have played for different teams during their times, competed against each other but that football rivalry bought the nation together and sustained businesses which in turn oiled the wheels of the national economy.

“So we are calling on every Zimbabwean to show that force that football has by rallying behind Norman Mapeza and his boys,” said Changachirere.