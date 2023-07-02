Former West Indies legends Ian Bishop and Carlos Brathwaite exclusively discuss the failed campaign that means the two-time champions will miss a Cricket World Cup for the first time.

The signs were there early in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 campaign but this is now “the lowest you can go,” according to West Indies great Carlos Brathwaite.

The hero of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2016 final was left stunned alongside fellow West Indies legend Ian Bishop as they tried to dissect how the former powerhouse had fallen out of the race for a spot at the showpiece event in India later this year.

‘Lowest you can go’ – West Indies greats react to dire qualification campaign | CWC23 Qualifier

“It has been a long time coming,” Brathwaite said.

“Obviously another format, T20, missed out (on the Super 12 stage) as well last year. So in white-ball cricket, there has been troubles in the past.

“I think this is the lowest you can go.”

West Indies crash out of the World Cup race after Scotland loss

West Indies’ first-ever ODI loss to Scotland sealed their fate, though earlier defeats to Zimbabwe and Netherlands had already made qualification through the Super Six stage difficult.

Entering the critical stage of the tournament with zero points meant West Indies had little room for error and most likely needed to win all three remaining matches, but they stumbled at the first hurdle.

Nicholas Pooran smashes second ton for West Indies | CWC23 Qualifier

“It has been a dramatic fall from grace from the former two-time winners of the Cricket World Cup, two-time World (Cup) T20 champions as well,” Bishop said.

“Change the captain, change the coach, change who you want, the results have still gone against what was expected.

“If we go back to the start of this tournament, the West Indies would have come in with high hopes as a full member nation.

“But the group stages were a disappointment in the level of performance, certainly in the field and with the bat.”

What each team needs to do to qualify for the Cricket World Cup

West Indies already have a spot locked in at the next T20 World Cup, when it is held across parts of the Caribbean as well as in the USA in 2024, and can start to plan for a much more competent campaign on home soil.

Bishop pointed to Alick Athanaze, Kevin Wickham and Jayden Seales as promising young players that should be given opportunities, while emerging spinner Kevin Sinclair was only added to their Qualifier squad after Yannic Cariah sustained an injury.

Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas and Fabian Allen were also left out of the squad after being part of the West Indies side at the Cricket World Cup 2019 and could press their claims for a recall.

Captain Shai Hope out to build next dominant West Indies team | CWC23 Qualifier

“I think there’s a lot of issues,” Brathwaite said.

“Identification of talent is one, but then how do you develop that talent?

“It needs to be a situation where the guys that are identified, that there is a clear pathway from first-class and regional cricket to (under) 18 to international cricket.

“Then how you consistently back it with the right brand of cricket in place, the right structure, to ensure not only success periodically but sustained success.”

-ICC CRICKET