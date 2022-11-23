Freeman takes ‘David and Goliath’ to Kwekwe

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

ZIMDANCEHALL chanter, Freeman, will this week take his David and Goliath offing to the mining town of Kwekwe for a once-off gig.

Also known as The HKD Boss, Freeman, who will be backed by his HKD-Band, is expected to reunite with fans in Kwekwe with a show penciled for King Solomon’s Café this Friday. He will be in the company of Zimdancehall chanter Killer T who will also be backed by his Hot Property band.

On the decks will be DJs Brian, P-Nut, Blackculture, Snizzle while MC Aktion Ngugie will host the event.

All eyes will be however on the Dancehall Doctor who is on a countrywide tour marketing his latest album, which carries the hit song, Zimbabwean Queen which features Jamaican Christopher Martin.

Freeman launched the 13-track album in the capital amid glitz and glamour at a show that was graced by Martin.

Freeman promised fireworks.“Let us all meet at King Solomon’s this Friday where we will be playing hit after hit from the old ones to the latest. Come in numbers and let us meet there,” he said in a recording.

Show organiser, Shepherd Mupfudze said the show will leave behind, long-lasting memories.

“With this show, we expect to leave long-lasting impressions. It shall be dubbed the best Friday of the year in the Midlands. Everything is in place for the show and we’re really privileged to be hosting two of the hot artistes in the country right now,” he said.