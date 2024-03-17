Fresh The Charmer rebrands to Tapiwa Fresh

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Fast-rising pop and RnB artiste Fresh The Charmer has undergone a rebranding, now identifying as Tapiwa Fresh, with the aim of elevating his brand to international standards.

The Zimbabwean musician, formerly based in South Africa, has now relocated to the United States of America. Born Freddy Tapiwa Chipangura, Tapiwa Fresh gained prominence in 2021 with the remix of South African artist Makhadzi’s hit song “Ghanama”.

Tapiwa Fresh explained that this new persona signifies a different approach to his music.

“Fresh The Charmer served its purpose, but it was a phase centred around a lover boy persona that has evolved. Tapiwa Fresh is more of a storyteller than a lover boy. They are entirely distinct entities. While Fresh The Charmer was charming and mourning a brother, Tapiwa Fresh is not; he has a narrative to share, and all one needs to do is listen.

“As a solo artiste, Tapiwa Fresh is establishing his brand from the ground up. He has full autonomy over his music and artistic direction. Operating under the brand FreshMatic Prdxn, he is constructing his own studio to produce beats with the assistance of professional producers. Additionally, he handles the recording, mixing, and mastering of his tracks with the support of professional engineers. Furthermore, he engages in video production with input from select executive producers who offer guidance,” Tapiwa Fresh expressed. – @mthabisi_mthire