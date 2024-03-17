Police release names of five Beitbridge accident victims

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

POLICE have identified five of the nine victims who died in a head-on collision involving two buses along the Beitbridge road.

The accident occurred when a City Bus, carrying 25 passengers, collided with a donkey, causing it to veer to the right and resulting in a head-on collision with a Blue Circle bus, which was carrying 43 passengers.

The accident occurred on Saturday at the 267-kilometre peg along the Masvingo-Beitbridge road.

In a statement, National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said seven people died on the spot when the two buses collided.

“Seven people died on the spot whilst two others died upon admission at Beitbridge District Hospital. 39 people were injured and among the injured, nine were referred to United Bulawayo Hospital, 12 are admitted at Beitbridge District Hospital whilst 18 were treated and discharged at Beitbridge District Hospital,” said Assistant Commisioner Nyathi.

The five victims, who were identified by their next of kin, are listed as follows:

1)Taurai Muketiwa, a male adult who was employed by Blue Circle Bus Company as an assistant driver

2)Mudarikwa Netsai (40), a female adult of Chegutu

3)Rangarirai Mbizvo (43), a female adult of Dulibadzimu, Beitbridge

4)Miriam Majengu, a female adult of Macheke

5)Clever Chikare, a male adult of Phase 2 Damafalls, Harare

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said the other four victims are yet to be identified by their next of kin.

Nyathi urged motorists to always follow road rules in order to avoid such casualties.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that motorists should observe stipulated speed limits and abide by the road rules and regulations in-order to curb road accidents. Above all drivers are implored to avoid travelling at night as most road traffic accidents are recorded during this time due to visibility and observation challenges,” he said.