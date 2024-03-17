Chronicle poll predicts Liverpool win

Sports Reporter

A POLL conducted by Chronicle on X (formerly Twitter) predicts that Liverpool will emerge victorious in this evening’s FA Cup encounter against rivals Manchester United.

The two giants of English football will face off in what promises to be an interesting game of football.

In a poll conducted by The Chronicle, most of our readers were in favour of a Liverpool win. The Merseyside giants got 58 percent of the votes while the Red Devils only got 37 percent. Only 5 percent predicted a draw.

The highly anticipated encounter is pencilled to start at 5.30PM and will be played at the Theatre of Dreams, Old Trafford.-@innocentskizoe