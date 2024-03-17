Karate tourney for Bulawayo

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

KARATE Nomichi club is set to hold its inaugural in-house karate tournament on March 23 at SOS.

The idea behind the tournament is to give karatekas, both young and seniors an opportunity to showcase their martial arts skills in a competitive environment.

The participation fee is pegged at US$ 25.

The competition will run under Japan Karate Association (JKA) rules in the categories of kata (forms) and kumite (fighting) for both junior and senior fighters.

A strong field of contestants is expected to feature at the tournament and different styles which include Shito-Ryu, JKA Shotokan, Kimura Shukokai International and Sankukai dragons are expected.

Public relations and media officer for the Bulawayo Metropolitan Karate Association (BMKA), Sensei Greatman Agrippa Sibanda said they are looking forward to the tournament.

“Over 79 karatekas will be battling for medals. We have been preparing for the event for a reasonable time now and hope it will be a day to reckon,” said Sibanda.

The Karate Nomichi club captain, Venus Mariwande said: “The athletes have spent almost four months preparing for the tournament. We are very ready for the day. Athletes have been going to the gym daily, have hardened us and we are more than ready.”

Academy chairperson Timothy Kubvuruno said they are looking forward to the historic event.

“We are ready to make this day memorable. It will be our special event since this is our first in-house competition. We are looking forward to a highly successful event,” said Kubvuruno.

-@innocentskizoe