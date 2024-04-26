Bosso dominates monthly awards

Innocent Kurira,[email protected]

THE Highlanders duo of Kelvin Kaindu and Lynoth Chikuhwa have won the March Premier Soccer League Coach and Player of the Month accolades respectively.

In March, Bosso played three games winning two and one stalemate.

Chikuhwa scored once in the one all draw against Bulawayo Chiefs.

The striker has since taken his goal tally to five and is leading the top scorers chart.

Bosso are back in action on Sunday to face CAPS United at Barbourfields Stadium.

Highlanders are top of the table with 15 points from eight games while CAP United are on position nine with 10 points from seven games.-@innocentskizoe