Mai Mwamuka, Michael Mahendere to headline The Grand Finale gospel event

Award-winning musicians Mai Mwamuka and Minister Michael Mahendere are poised to headline a significant gospel music event, The Grand Finale, set for next week Friday at Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre Hall 4.

The event promises a vibrant evening of praise, worship, and dance. It will also feature performances by emerging gospel artistes Minister X and Minister Voxie. The spiritual guidance for the evening will be provided by Prophet Bruce Edwards and Prophetess Pamela Edwards, founders of the Kingdom Empowerment Centre.

Guest speakers for the evening include Apostle Nhlanhla Frank Magagula, Apostle Evans Bangira, Apostle Chaka, and Prophetess Memory Matimbire, adding to the roaster of esteemed spiritual leaders.

Prophet Edwards emphasised the event’s spiritual goals: “The focus of The Grand Finale is on revival, transformation, and reformation, aiming to bridge denominational divides and glorify Jesus while winning souls for the advancement of God’s kingdom.”

He also noted that the event would run throughout the night, fostering an environment where attendees can deepen their faith and experience spiritual renewal.

"With such a dynamic line-up, we're excited to offer worshippers from across the country an unforgettable night of devotion and fellowship," Prophet Edwards added.