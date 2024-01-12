From TB Joshua to Jim Jones: The history of religious leaders who abused their power

Marshall Ndlela, [email protected]

Religious leaders are supposed to be the shepherds of their flocks, guiding them to the truth and love of God. However, history has shown that some of them have abused their power and influence to exploit, manipulate and harm their followers.

The recent BBC documentary on the late Nigerian megachurch pastor TB Joshua is a shocking example of how a charismatic and popular preacher can use his position to commit atrocities such as rape, torture, forced abortions and fake miracles.

TB Joshua is not the first, nor the last, religious leader to abuse his power. History is littered with examples of such leaders, from different faiths and denominations, who have used religion as a cover for their personal agendas and sins. Some of them include:

• Jim Jones, the leader of the Peoples Temple cult, who convinced over 900 of his followers to commit mass suicide in Jonestown, Guyana, in 1978.

• David Koresh, the leader of the Branch Davidians sect, who claimed to be the Messiah and engaged in polygamy, child abuse and armed confrontation with the authorities, resulting in the death of 76 people in Waco, Texas, in 1993.

• Warren Jeffs, the leader of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, who practised polygamy and child marriage and was convicted of sexual assault and child rape in 2011.

• Osama bin Laden, the leader of the terrorist group al-Qaeda, who used a distorted interpretation of Islam to justify violence and murder, and was responsible for the 9/11 attacks and other atrocities.

• Creflo Dollar, the leader of the World Changers Church International, who preaches the prosperity gospel and lives a lavish lifestyle, while, reports allege, asking his followers to donate millions of dollars for his private jet.

• Sun Myung Moon, the leader of the Unification Church, who claimed to be the second coming of Christ and the true parent of all humanity, and performed mass weddings for thousands of couples, many of whom had never met him before.

• Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, the leader of the Rajneesh movement, who amassed a huge following of devotees, who lived in communes, practiced free love, and engaged in bioterrorism and assassination plots against his enemies.

These are just a few examples of how religious leaders can abuse their power and influence and cause immense suffering and damage to their followers and others. They are a reminder of the need for discernment, accountability and vigilance in the religious sphere.

They also show the importance of reading the Bible for ourselves and not relying on the words of human leaders who may have ulterior motives or false teachings.

The Bible warns us of the dangers of false prophets and teachers, who will come in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly are ravenous wolves (Matthew 7:15). It also tells us to test the spirits, whether they are of God, because many false prophets have gone out into the world (1 John 4:1).

It also instructs us to study the scriptures, which are able to make us wise for salvation through faith in Christ Jesus and are profitable for doctrine, reproof, correction and instruction in righteousness (2 Timothy 3:15-16).

By reading the Bible for ourselves, we can learn the truth about God, His character, His will and His plan for us. We can also compare what we read with what we hear from religious leaders and see if they are in agreement or in conflict. We can also pray for wisdom and discernment and seek the guidance of the Holy Spirit, who will lead us into all truth (John 16:13).

Reading the Bible for ourselves is not only a privilege, but also a responsibility. It is a way of honouring God, who has given us His Word as a lamp to our feet and a light to our path (Psalm 119:105). It is also a way of protecting ourselves from being led astray and abused by religious leaders who abuse their power and influence.

It is a way of growing in our faith and love for God and His people. It is a way of living a life that pleases Him and glorifies Him.

λ Marshall Ndlela is a Zimbabwean based in South Africa. He is a holder of a Master’s Degree in Finance and Accounting from the University of Chichester, England. He can be contacted via [email protected]