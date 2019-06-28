Fun shooting at Imbizo

Sports Correspondent

IMBIZO Barracks Shooting Range is set to host the first fun shoot for this year tomorrow, with shooters taking part in various activities that include pistols, AK47 (individual) and falling plates.

Executive Interaction Initiative (EII) Bulawayo Chapter chairman Jabu Nkomo said they are excited to host the first event of the year and are looking forward to a huge turnout.

“The fun shoot has become part of the entertainment and sporting calendar of the city where residents take the opportunity to sharpen their shooting skills while interacting with members of the Zimbabwe National Army,” said Nkomo.

“It is a different setting from the usual kind of entertainment that people are used to and I’m sure it’s an experience worth being part of,” he said.

Pistol shooting will cost $15, while AK47 individual shoots will cost $20, with team events (falling plates and gong) pegged at $40 a team.

“As part of the entertainment we are going to have music; braai packs will also be available along with the braaing facilities and there will be a varied range of beverages on sale to make it a complete entertainment event. A jumping castle will also be set up to ensure children are not short on entertainment,” Nkomo said. There will be prizes for shooters in the different categories.