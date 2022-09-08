Gems are forever : Surrey Storm hold on to Kwangwa

Felistus Kwangwa’s ability to win the ball has left Surrey Storm with no choice but to retain her services

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

GEMS captain Felistus Kwangwa has been retained by Vitality Netball Super League club Bartercard Surrey Storm in England for the 2023 season.

Kwangwa has been with the side since 2020 and this will be her third season with the side.

She bagged the side’s Coach’s Player of the Season Award last season and has since been re-signed.

“I’m grateful to be part of the Storm family this coming season. The goal is always to be crowned the champions of the 2023 season and that is what we will strive for,” Kwangwa told the club’s media.

She returns to the side together with Leah Middleton.

Head Coach Mikki Austin, pleased with the defensive unit returning, commented:

“We are excited to Welcome Leah Middleton back to Surrey Storm for the third year. Leah gives us the presence within the defensive circle required within the VNSL. Leah ended 2022 sitting third in the VNSL for deflections. We look forward to continuing to work with Leah on her defensive game in 2023.

“Felisitus worked tirelessly on her game throughout the season and reaped the rewards in court time. She is a relentless tracker with the ability to win ball when it counts and I truly believe will continue to thrive into next season. We look forward to seeing what Felisitus can achieve.”

Kwangwa recently led Zimbabwe to their successive Netball World Cup after they finished third at the Africa Netball World Cup Qualifiers in Pretoria, South Africa last month.

Kwangwa joined Surrey Storm in November after she was nominated the best player in the Telkom Challenge in South Africa in 2019 and her exploits at the World Cup.

She was also part of the national team that came fourth in the 2019 African Netball Championships held in Cape Town, South Africa.

Kwangwa feels Zimbabwe does not have potential to match the talent she has seen unless netball gets huge funding.

The Gems captain started playing for national teams in 2012 at the age of 17.

She captained the Golden Girls at the 2014 Region 5 Games and also led the team at the 2018 Junior World Cup Qualifiers in Botswana.

Kwangwa says she wants to be a netball coach in future and hopes to start attending coaching courses this year. — @innocentskizoe