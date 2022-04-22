Gigi Lamayne geared up for debut Zim gigs

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

SOUTH African rapper Gigi Lamayne is in the country where she is expected to make her maiden performances in the country starting with Harare tonight and Bulawayo tomorrow.

Gigi Lamayne (born Genesis Gabriella Tina Manney) is an adaptable singer and songwriter who has roots in Zimbabwe with her mother hailing from Bulawayo.

As a way to pay gratitude to her forefathers, Gigi Lamayne will tonight perform at Dreams Nightclub in Harare and travel to Bulawayo tomorrow for a show at The Boundary at gigs dubbed “Fiva Fest”.

In Bulawayo, she will share the stage with Easi T.R.T and Tojey Blox.

Gigi Lamayne has taken South Africa by storm with her charismatic stage presence, versatility and remarkably mature lyrical abilities. Rapper, singer, songwriter and poet all describe this multi-facet artist.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz, Gigi Lamayne said she hopes to make the Fiva Fest an annual event.

“The whole idea behind the initiative is to start up an annual festival that people can attend annually in support of local acts. This is something that can be solidified as a Zimbabwean event and the Fiva Fest comes as we opened up for young artistes to submit demos of themselves performing and that’s where we chose the top four.

“This is an Ubuntu concert and we wanted it to be solely a Zim event and one of the first shows to be done by a woman,” she said.

On performing for the first time in Zimbabwe, Gigi Lamayne said: “I am really excited about performing here as it’s always been like home as I’ve always visited, but never got the opportunity to showcase my art.” – @mthabisi_Mthire