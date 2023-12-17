Government acquires Cholera response commodities 

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

THE Ministry of Health and Child Care received a significant consignment of cholera response commodities from the World Health Organisation (WHO) to combat the increasing number of cholera cases across the country.

The deployment of the commodities will cover all the affected districts and preposition them in other potential hotspots that are yet to report cases.

Speaking during the Post Cabinet Press Briefing last Tuesday, Minister of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said the cabinet received a report from the Acting Minister of Health and Child Care, Professor Amon Murwira, who is also the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science, and Development.

The report outlined the cholera outbreak in Zimbabwe and highlighted the response efforts being undertaken.

Dr Muswere said that as of December 6, 2023, there have been a total of 10 633 suspected cholera cases, with 10 203 people having made a full recovery.

Some of the measures Dr Muswere listed to curb the outbreak of cholera include point-of-use water chlorination tablets, intra-venous fluids, complete cholera treatment camps, cholera beds, non-food items, mobile toilets, tents, and antibiotics.

Dr Muswere said as part of the efforts to combat the cholera outbreak, the Minister of Health and Child Care is scheduled to visit Manicaland Province this week. The purpose of the visit is to assess the situation and provide assistance in addressing the challenges faced on the ground.