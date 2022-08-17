Government eases wearing of masks outdoors

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

GOVERNMENT has announced that wearing face masks outdoors will no longer be mandatory for those who are fully vaccinated following a significant decrease in Covid-19 cases in the country.

However, masks are still required indoors, as well as at events such as concerts and in public transport. Those who are fully vaccinated should, however, carry their vaccination cards all the time.

As of Monday, a total of 6 390 545 first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been administered, while 4 752 575 people had received the second dose, and 959 909 the third dose.

Since the outbreak of the global pandemic in 2020, the country’s cumulative Covid-19 cases stood at 256 561 as of Monday with 250 733 recoveries and 5 588 deaths.

The recovery rate was 98 percent with 240 active cases.

The overall number of new Covid-19 cases continues to decrease, with 57 cases being recorded compared to 105 recorded the previous week, marking a 46 percent decline.

An average of eight new cases were reported per day, compared to 15 the previous week. A total of 13 new admissions were recorded during the week, thereby reflecting a zero percent change from the previous week.

The pandemic continues to be brought under control in most provinces, with only the Midlands province recording a slight increase in new cases over the past 14 days. Two patients were admitted for intensive care at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare.

In her post-Cabinet briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said in light of the significant decline in Covid-19 cases, Cabinet resolved to exempt those who are fully vaccinated from mandatory wearing of face masks in outdoor public.

“Noting the significant decrease in Covid-19 cases Cabinet resolved that those who have been fully vaccinated with the of the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended vaccines are now exempted from mandatory wearing of face masks in outdoor public places, but should, however, wear face masks in indoor public places and on public transport,” she said.

“Those who are fully vaccinated should carry their vaccination cards all the time.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said all provinces should continue intensifying Covid-19 vaccination activities so that the nation is able to achieve herd immunity.

The country is targeting to vaccinate 60 percent of the population, which is 10 million people, to achieve herd immunity.

Herd immunity is achieved when most people are immune to an infectious disease and this provides indirect protection even to those who are not immune.

Once achieved, herd immunity is likely to cause life to return to normal with less restrictions to prevent new infections.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the country should remain on high alert for other outbreaks, such as the current measles, regional poliomyelitis and the global monkeypox outbreaks.

She said following a report of the first case of measles in Mutasa District, Manicaland Province last week, the disease has now spread to other provinces.

As of Monday, the cumulative figures from across the country has risen to 2 056 cases and 157 deaths.

Bulawayo recorded 12 cases and there are no deaths while Matabeleland North has 85 and no deaths Matabeleland South has 23 cases and zero deaths were recorded.

In Manicaland has 1 270 cases and 122 deaths.

In Harare121 cases were recorded with no deaths, Midlands has 83 cases and 16 deaths while Masvingo has 116 cases and three deaths.

In Mashonaland East, 115 cases and 16 deaths were reported with Mashonaland Central having 87 cases and no deaths.

Mashonaland West recorded 130 cases and no deaths. — @mashnets