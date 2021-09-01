Government establishes gender mainstreaming departments in ministries

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

GOVERNMENT departments are lagging behind in terms of gender mainstreaming and this could negatively affect socio-economic development.

Section 17 of the country’s Constitution, compels gender and equal representation in all institutions and Government agencies.

The Government has since established gender mainstreaming departments in almost all the ministries as part of measures to ensure that no one is left behind.

The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works is running a three-day workshop on gender mainstreaming in Bulawayo as part of the efforts to ensure there is inclusivity in Government departments.

Local Government and Public Works Deputy Minister Marian Chombo officially opened the workshop which was attended by local government practitioners from Bulawayo, Matabeleland North, Harare among other local authorities.

Deputy Minister Chombo said from the Ministry’s engagements, local authorities have embraced gender mainstreaming while Government departments lag behind.

“We are gathered here to try and generate a gender inclusive framework in line with section 17 of the Constitution.

We have picked six provinces, Harare, Bulawayo, Manicaland and Mashonaland North among others and have identified 65 people who have been used as samples so that we can conduct a needs analysis on gender,” said Deputy Minister Chombo.

“We are critiquing the samples and the analysis hoping that we would come up with a framework. Based on the needs analysis that has been done, we have observed that local authorities are even way ahead of ministries in gender mainstreaming and ensuring that there is inclusivity. It looks like us as a ministry we are a little bit behind and we are trying to catch up.”

She said gender mainstreaming and inclusivity is not just a constitutional requirement but will leapfrog the country towards development.

“There is that mantra that no one should be left behind for us to succeed as a country. We have to pull in one direction. There is that constituency that has been left out and for the country to forge ahead we have to make sure that we include it on developmental matters,” she said.

Deputy Minister Chombo said Government remains committed to uplifting communities through funding infrastructural development projects.

She said local authorities across the country have since benefitted from devolution funds.

“So far, we have received $2 billion from the $11,5 billion that we were supposed to receive within the financial year.

The disbursement has been slow but we have realised that we have done a lot with the devolution funds. We have constructed schools in areas such as Lupane, most of the money has been committed to sewer and reticulation. Even Bulawayo’s water situation has improved. We have ploughed the devolution funds in Chitungwiza and Harare and so forth. Therefore, devolution funds have made a mark in the lives of ordinary people across the country,” she [email protected]