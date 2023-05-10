Government lifts all Covid-19 protocols at the country’s ports of entry

Nqobile Tshili

[email protected]

GOVERNMENT has lifted all Covid-19 protocols that were being implemented at the country’s ports of entry and tourists are no longer compelled to produce vaccination cards upon arrival in Zimbabwe.

These are part of measures that the country has adopted in response to the latest World Health Organisation’s (WHO) declaration that Covid-19 is no longer a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

Cabinet yesterday also said it is no longer mandatory to continue wearing face masks indoors.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said this during a post-Cabinet media briefing.

“As the nation may recall, the WHO has released a statement indicating that Covid-19 no longer constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. Cabinet has directed as follows: that vaccination activities in all provinces should continue, with support from the Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, and their teams,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“That the mandatory wearing of face masks must be lifted as the country adopts the strategy on the long-term management of the covid-19 pandemic; that all border measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 be lifted with immediate effect; and that tourists should no longer be required to produce Covid-19 vaccination certificates at ports of entry or at tourist resorts around the country.”

She said since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, Zimbabwe has recorded 264 766 cases including 258 944 recoveries and 5 688 deaths.

Minister Mutsvangwa said despite the country recording a 20 percent increase in Covid-19 cases compared to last week, the pandemic is under control.

“The recovery rate was 98 percent with 134 active cases recorded. Three deaths were recorded during the week, compared to the zero deaths for the previous week. The country recorded a more than 20 percent increase in new cases over the past two weeks, from 55 to 82 cases. However, the pandemic is still under control,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said statistics from Saturday show that 7,2 million had administered the first Covid-19 dose while 5,3 million had received the second dose and just over two million had taken a booster shot.

Minister Mutsvangwa said Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, the Health and Child Care Minister, also briefed Cabinet on how the country was responding to cholera.

She said Zimbabwe has recorded 722 cases including five deaths while 86 486 suspected cholera cases had been recorded across Africa with 1 213 deaths reflecting a case fatality rate of 1,4 percent. “Zimbabwe has so far recorded 722 cases, with 669 recoveries and five deaths, reflecting a Case Fatality Rate of 0,69 percent. Only Matabeleland North Province remains unaffected by the cholera outbreak,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“The highest numbers of cholera cases have been reported in Manicaland Province at 214 cases, and in Matabeleland South Province at 203 cases. Cholera confirmed deaths have been recorded in Manicaland (2), Mashonaland Central (1), Mashonaland West (1) and Masvingo (1).”

She said Government has produced a cholera risk assessment guide which will determine oral vaccination.

“Active surveillance of points of entry and exit is continuing as part of a multi-sectoral approach in response to the cholera outbreak. Government is availing funds in order to bolster the country’s response,” she said.— @nqotshili